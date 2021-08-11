Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.76. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

