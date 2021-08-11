Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.76. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.