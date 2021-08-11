Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.92. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $935,460. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. 128,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.84. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.