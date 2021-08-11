Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.92. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $935,460. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. 128,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.84. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

