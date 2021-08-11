Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Ameren posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,917. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.