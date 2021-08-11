Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,007. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.