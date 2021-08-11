Broadscale Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 11th

Broadscale Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Broadscale Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Broadscale Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SCLEU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Broadscale Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCLEU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $22,704,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.