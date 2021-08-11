Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

Shares of BRMK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRMK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

