BrightSpire Capital, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

