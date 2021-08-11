Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWB. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

