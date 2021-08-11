Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.