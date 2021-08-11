Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 20.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,654,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $127.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

