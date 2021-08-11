Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

Shares of EL stock opened at $328.11 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

