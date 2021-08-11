Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. United Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $151.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

