BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $14.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.