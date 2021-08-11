Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.19

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$249.19 and last traded at C$249.19, with a volume of 26583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$245.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$253.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$229.53. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.85.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

