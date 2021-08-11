Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 854.8% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock opened at $2,776.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,598.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,974 shares of company stock valued at $246,530,067. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

