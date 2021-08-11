Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

