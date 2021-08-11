Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,300,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,200.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,222.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 218.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

