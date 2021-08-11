Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE BCEI traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 3,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.