Boenning Scattergood Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.