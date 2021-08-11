BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.48

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 125890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth $297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

