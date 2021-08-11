BMO Capital Markets Trims Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Target Price to C$49.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.85 on Monday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

