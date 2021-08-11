BMO Capital Markets Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$11.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

ECNCF stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

