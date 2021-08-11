bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

