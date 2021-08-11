Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.