Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,445 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 38.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

