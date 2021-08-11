Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

