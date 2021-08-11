Blakecoin (BLC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $26,725.70 and $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 97.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,056.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.58 or 0.07001369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.51 or 0.01316884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00370700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.73 or 0.00598686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00341727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00295880 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

