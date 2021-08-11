Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.