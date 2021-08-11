Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

