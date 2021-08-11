BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MIY opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.