BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MIY opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

