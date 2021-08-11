BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BIT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
