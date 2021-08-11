BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) PT Raised to $4.25

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.15 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 101,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

