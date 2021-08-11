Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. 10,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.92. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.