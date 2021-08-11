Bismuth Market Cap Hits $2.20 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.20 million and $207.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,903,173 coins and its circulating supply is 21,799,765 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

