Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:BVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $859.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

