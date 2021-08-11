Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Head-To-Head Review

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Biomerica alerts:

This table compares Biomerica and Alpha Teknova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 7.30 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -17.26 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biomerica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biomerica and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 185.47%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -61.55% -45.06% -35.82% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.