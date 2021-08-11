Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $463.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.89. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

