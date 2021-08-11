BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $4,450,901.80 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $4,450,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96.

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $4,881,107.15.

On Monday, July 12th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $149,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

