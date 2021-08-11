BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 23rd

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

