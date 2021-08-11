Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%.

Shares of XAIR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,634. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

