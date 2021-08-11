Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 363.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

