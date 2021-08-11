Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,325,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

