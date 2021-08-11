Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 1,237 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.