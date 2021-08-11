Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €133.00 ($156.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.15. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

