Benchmark Boosts The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $25.00

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKIN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,903,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

