BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

