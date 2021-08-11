Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 26.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 136,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 56,680.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 233.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 94,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

