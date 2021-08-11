BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $987,560.86 and $113.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 43.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001133 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00075791 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

