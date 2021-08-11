Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

BEAM traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.00. 581,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,574. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.62.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

