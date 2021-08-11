Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €60.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.