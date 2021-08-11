Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €60.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
