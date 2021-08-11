Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of BSET stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.